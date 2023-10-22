Ariana Grande shares sneak-peek into her hair transformation with a throwback

Ariana Grande is loving her transformation from brunette to a blond as she marks one year of her drastic hair change.

The Grammy-winning musician, 30, who is known for sporting her high-ponytail, switched up her style around last year, exploring much easier and loose updos.

The Into You songstress took to her Instagram Stories to share some behind-the-scenes action that went into her hair change.

“Happy [one] year blondieversary,” the singer wrote over a mid-bleach mirror selfie with foils in her hair. She also added several blonde, ponytail-wearing emojis.

Grande also tagged Francesco De Chiara, the London-based hair colourist behind her blondie look. In the photo, he could be seen applying bleach to her then-brunette tresses.

In another photo, the Positions singer wrote, “Before @frankhaircolour.”

The Side to Side singer debuted her hair transformation in an Instagram post last year. Alongside a side-profile selfie — in which she sported her new blonde locks — the actress cheekily wrote, “new earrings.”

Grande took on the honey-blonde look for her latest role, Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked, in which she stars alongside her new beau, Ethan Slater.

However, the filming is currently on halt amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.