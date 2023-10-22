John Legend says marking 10-year anniversary with Chrissy Teigen was ‘magical’

John Legend marked his decade-long marriage with wife Chrissy Teigen with a “big anniversary celebration.”

The All of Me crooner talked about commemorating his “really special” anniversary in an interview with People Magazine.

“We wrote speeches for each other where we reflected on our love, our 10 years of being married and the family we’ve grown. It was really a beautiful celebration,” he gushed.

Legend, 44, also shared that he is “going through the photos right now to put together a little book to commemorate” the event, calling it “really was a magical time.”

The Voice judge tied the knot with former Victoria’s Secret model, 37, on September 14, 2013. They share four children: Luna Simone, 7, Miles Theodore, 5, Esti Maxine, 10 months, and Wren Alexander, 4 months.

“I think the biggest difference between our wedding and our anniversary celebration was the fact that we have four kids now, so being able to celebrate it with them there was pretty amazing,” he added. “We got pretty emotional just seeing them there.”

Meanwhile, Teigen told the outlet last month that the celebration was way more emotional than I anticipated, but really so good.”

“And I just feel so lucky and so blessed and in all the corniest of terms. It was so f---ing sweet and amazing.”