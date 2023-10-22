Jada Pinkett Smith surprised by Will Smith and children on book tour amid separation

Jada Pinkett Smith's family reunion amidst revelations of marital turmoil.

Jada Pinkett Smith's book tour took an unexpected and heartwarming turn during the Detroit stop, as she was joined by her estranged husband, Will Smith, and their children, Jaden and Willow.

The photo captures Jada Pinkett Smith beaming with joy, standing alongside her spouse, the 55-year-old Will Smith, as well as their son, 25-year-old Jaden, and daughter, 22-year-old Willow.

The Smith family was accompanied by several friends, creating a warm and supportive atmosphere following Jada's promotional appearance.

This surprising family reunion comes on the heels of Jada's recent revelation that she and Will Smith have been separated for the past seven years.

Her memoir, "Worthy," which was published earlier this week, has sparked considerable interest among readers, as it delves into various facets of her life, including her friendship with Tupac Shakur and her ongoing relationship with her estranged husband.

Despite her disclosure that they have been living apart for years and no longer share the same home, the snapshot captured the family's genuine happiness and an absence of awkwardness.



