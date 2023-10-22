So Taylor Swift wrote 'Wildest Dreams' for him, inspired by secret romance

Taylor Swift's fans have rekindled the age-old debate surrounding the identity of the muse behind one of her classic tracks.

The song in question is the 2015 hit Wildest Dreams, a poignant ballad featured on her immensely successful album, 1989.



In the song, Taylor implores a past lover to preserve a memory of her, even after their relationship has come to an end.

In recent weeks, renewed rumors have circulated about the identity of the mysterious figure who may have inspired the song.

This resurgence in curiosity can be traced back to a collection of celebrity gossip and hookup speculations shared by DeuxMoi.

Speculation about the muse behind Taylor Swift's hit song Wildest Dreams is once again making headlines, with fans hinting at a connection to actor Alexander Skarsgård.

The song, co-written by Max Martin and Shellback, has long intrigued Swifties, who have been eager to uncover the inspiration behind the heartfelt lyrics.

His link to Taylor Swift dates back to 2013 when they co-starred in the film adaptation of the popular young adult novel, The Giver, which was released the following year.

Taylor Swift and Alexander had impromptu 'jam sessions' off set, playing the piano and singing.

The movie, set in a dystopian society void of emotions and memories, saw Taylor playing the role of Rosemary, the daughter of the Giver, while Alexander portrayed Jonas' father.

During the film's production, Taylor and Alexander were spotted enjoying some downtime in South Africa.