Kate Middleton, who is patron of England rugby organizations since February 2022, isn't expected to attend England semifinal match-up today against South Africa.



The Princess of Wales has cheered two games of this Rugby World Cup so far: She was at a group stage match in September, and last weekend, was in the stands for England's quarterfinal victory against Fiji.



Royal fans won t be seeing Kate there on Saturday, as her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are on school break, and she's spending time off with them.



However, it is being expected that if England do win today, they will play in the finals on Saturday, October 28, and there's a chance the Princess of Wales will return to the Stade de France to cheer the team on.

Yet, it's expected to be a tough match: South Africa are the reigning champions, and the match is a repeat of the 2019 finals, where England lost.

Kate may not be in attendance today, there's a good chance she will be tuning in to the match on TV.

After England's wheelchair rugby team played in the Rugby League World Cup, Kate told coach Tom Coyd that they had watched intently. Coyd, describing the Princess to Town & Country as a "great Patron for Rugby League and sport in the UK," recounted watching the finals with her family.