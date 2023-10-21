Kris Jenner appears much younger than her age during Kim Kardashian birthday bash

As Kris Jenner celebrated Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday on Friday night, she looked remarkably younger than her age.

The momager donned a stylish tuxedo-style short jumpsuit with satin lapels and a striking floral embellishment on the plunging neckline.

She completed the chic ensemble with over-the-knee black suede boots, fishnet stockings, and carried a black handbag.

Her striking look was complemented by glamorous, sparkly earrings and makeup, featuring bold black eyeliner, sun-kissed cheeks, and glossy berry-coloured lips.

All of the Kardashian–Jenner sisters were at Kim's party at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills except for Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44.

Other guests in attendance at the star-studded bash included Hailey Bieber, Kimora Lee Simmons, Lauren Sánchez, Ivanka Trump, Sofia Vergara and Sara Foster.

After the party, the proud mom shared a series of images on Instagram in honor of her second-born's birthday.

She captioned the post: 'Happy birthday to my beautiful girl @kimkardashian. I fell in love with you the moment we met and I’ve been obsessed with you ever since.

'I feel so blessed to be your mommy and I am so incredibly proud of you every single day. You are the best daughter, mother, sister, auntie, cousin, best friend, confidant, travel partner, shopping buddy, stylist and therapist,' she gushed.

'I admire you more than you know, and I want you to know that you are an inspiration to so many, but especially me. I love you more than you will ever understand and I thank God every day for you. I love you, Mommy xoxo.'