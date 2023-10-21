Kate Middleton warned of Meghan's 'bitter' bombshells

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has been issued new warning ahead of Meghan Markle's likely "upcoming memoir".

Royal commentators believe that Meghan's book will be "more powerful" than Harry's Spare as it is said to include lots of details about how "badly she was treated as a royal".



Princess of Wales could reportedly be the main target of the Duchess of Sussex's book, a royal expert has suggested.

Meghan's book will outsell Harry's and billed it as the "ideal opportunity" for her to talk about "what happened to her when she met the Prince, fell in love, joined the royal family and then left."



The expert went on claiming tat while Kate may be in the firing line, she will not "hit back" at the revelations.



"Everyone will be fascinated to hear Meghan’s take on her relationship with Kate, whether she was hostile or welcomed her from the start. She will probably talk about comparisons that were made in the press between them and will come across as bitter, Dampier explained to the Sun.

He warned that the Duchess won't show any mercy to some of the members of the royal family if she writes book.



"The royals will assume the worst and brace themselves for more revelations. It would only make the relations much worse, but I still don’t think the royals will hit back. They will stay quiet and soak it up, even though they will be deeply hurt by it," according to he expert.



Prince Harry's wife Meghan's autobiography, as per Dampier, would be the "last straw" and eradicate all the hopes of reconciliation between them and Prince William and Princess Kate.