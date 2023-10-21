Kelly Clarkson gushes over Cher for new Christmas song release

Kelly Clarkson has recently gushed over Cher in a unique way for the release of her new Christmas song on social media.



On October 20, the singer posted a screenshot of Cher’s new single, DJ Play A Christmas Song in her Instagram Story.

In the caption, the songstress turned TV host wrote, “How dare you release a Christmas jam right now, ma’am!”

“You got me listening to Christmas music in October and I LOVE IT!” added Kelly.

In July 2023, Cher first hinted at planning to release a Christmas record as she announced that would be her first album in 10 years.

She dropped DJ Play A Christmas Song at the start of this month, while the entire album was released on October 20.

Last December, Cher appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and talked about her personal life at the show.

Reflecting on her relation with new Alexander Edwards, 37, Cher mentioned, “On paper it’s kind of ridiculous but in real life we get along great. He’s fabulous and I don’t give men qualities they don’t deserve.”

“He’s very kind, he’s very smart, he’s very talented and he’s really funny. And I think he’s quite handsome,” remarked the 77-year-old.

Kelly added, “That’s the thing for me too, it’s humour. I just like somebody to make me laugh, I want to feel good too. And since you’re busy making everybody feel good, you want somebody to do that for you as well.”