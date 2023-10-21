Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance: Friends reveal couple's insights

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, since headed out as a couple, two are the centre of attention for the media as well as their friends, giving views on what they really think of the budding romance.

“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that their loved ones see Swift, 33, and Kelce’s strong connection when they are together. “Friends think they’re in love.”

The insider said that the pair have talked about how to keep their relationship strong even when they are apart.

“He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him,” the source adds. “It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”

Last month, Swift, 24, and Kelce, 34, made their relationship public by cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs during their game against the Chicago Bears.

“Taylor is really happy and excited about Travis. She’s at the relationship stage where she looks forward to seeing him, getting calls from him, spending time with him,” the source continues. “She has butterflies in her stomach and she hasn’t had that in a while. She feels safe and comfortable around him physically and emotionally.”

Swift's inner circle has come to believe Kelce's intentions thanks to his success in the sports world.

“He has his own career and money. So he’s not with her for the wrong reasons. He has his own successful career and understands the demands,” the insider concludes. “There’s no drama and they’re happy. He’ll visit, she’ll visit. It’s working for them.”