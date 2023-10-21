Meryl Streep looks perfectly fine with ex husband Don Gummer during their split

Meryl Streep dropped a surprising bombshell on Friday when she revealed that she and her husband, Don Gummer, had parted ways 'more than six years ago.'

The former couple, who initially tied the knot in 1978, were last seen together at the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in March 2018, a year following their separation.

During this event, the celebrated actress, aged 74 at the time, earned her 21st nomination for her leading role in Steven Spielberg's film, "The Post," with her supportive husband by her side.

Meryl looked absolutely stunning in a captivating scarlet gown designed by Christian Dior, which featured a plunging neckline and a waist belt. Don, aged 76, looked dapper in a black suit paired with a white shirt and a satin tie.

The couple was photographed beaming on the red carpet, with Don affectionately wrapping his arm around his wife's waist.

In a statement shared to Page Six, a spokesperson expressed that The Devil Wears star and the sculptor 'have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.'

The pair initially tied the knot in 1978 and share four children: Henry, 43, Mamie, 40, Grace, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30.