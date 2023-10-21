Kanye West compares wife Bianca Censori to 'clay': 'Totally under control'

Kanye West compares wife Bianca Censori to 'clay'

Kanye West is keen on transforming his Bianca Censori into a "better" version of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Speaking to the National Enquirer, an insider revealed that the former Yeezy employee is "totally under his control," with the rapper dictating her "how to act and what to say and what her style should be."

As per the source, Ye's makeover of Censori is part of his "grand plan" to turn his new bride into a "better" and "more obedient" version of the mother of his kids, reported Radar Online.

The Donda rapper even allegedly joked with his inner circle that "he's working with clay" and "molding and shaping" Censori into the wife of his dreams.

Kanye and Bianca tied the knot in a legally binding ceremony in California in December last year, only a month after the fashion mogul finalized his divorce with Kardashian.

Since their union, the twosome has frequently been spotted out and about on excursions, including their latest row of crude appearances in Italy in August.

A previous report from the Daily Mail suggested that the Power rapper has a "set of rules" for Censori, one of which prohibits her from ever speaking again.