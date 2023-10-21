Travis Kelce followed Kylie Kelce’s dating advice amid romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce had a great piece of advice to act on from brother-in-law Kylie Kelce amid his budding romance with Taylor Swift.



During a September episode of Travis’ brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Kylie, 31, told Travis, 34, “This is going to sound a little harsh, but I think you should do the mustache [in your dating app photos] because if they swipe right at your worst then they’ll love you at your best.”

Travis immediately agreed to act on the advice along with his brother Jason.

“Nice, that’s good thinking,” Travis, who calls his moustache "El Travador", replied. “That doesn’t even hurt my feelings, that’s just smart.”

Just a few weeks later, when Swift, 33, attended Arrowhead Stadium to support the Kansas City tight end as his team defeated the Chicago Bears, he was still rocking the same mustache.

Since then, the Chiefs have won each and every one of their games, with the pop star being present for two out of the three of them, and so far, Travis has kept rocking the trim look.