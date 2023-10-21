Adam Sandler wins hearts with sweet gesture mid standup show

File Footage

Adam Sandler spotted an audience member facing a medical emergency during his Wednesday night standup show, and paused immediately to help.



Sandler stopped his performance mid show to help the medics navigate to the audience member, while doing his set at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

A video recorded by a fan show Sandler addressing the crowd, "Let's take a few seconds, we'll just let these guys concentrate, alright? Love y'all."

Sandler continues as the lights in the arena are turned back on and the struggling fans is reached by medics, "We're all wishing you well there, youngster, feel better back there. Sorry about that."

He got back on with his performance shortly.

"I hope everybody's good, everybody's alright. We'll get going, we'll start the show back up, alright?"

The Happy Gilmore star further asked the audience to support the fan with claps, in the end coming back to comedy. "Alright, back to the f***in’ dumbness," he said.

Sandler has been on the road with his I Missed You Tour, which started last week in Vancouver and will last until December, concluding in Denver. On Friday night, he performed in Fresno, moving forward to Palm Desert on Saturday. On Monday, he will do his set in Anaheim.