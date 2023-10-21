Hailey Bieber steps out in glamour at Kim Kardashian birthday party

Hailey Bieber graced Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday celebration at Funke in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The 26-year-old model flaunted her slender legs in a tiny brown leather mini skirt, accompanied by an oversized blazer in a matching hue for the event.

Hailey, who is married to pop sensation Justin Bieber, 29, paired her thigh-revealing skirt with a simple white top. She sauntered gracefully in kitten-heeled pointed red slip-on ballet shoes and carried her essentials in a burgundy shoulder bag.

To complete her chic ensemble, Hailey donned chunky gold earrings and protected her eyes with a pair of angular black shades. The fashion-forward look was perfect for the birthday bash.

The Rhode skincare founder opened up to the Sunday Times back in May about her feelings on parenthood.

Admitting that she wanted kids, the brunette beauty candidly admitted that the thought was simultaneously terrifying.

'I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends...I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child,' the leggy model confessed.

Staying refreshingly real, Stephen Baldwin's daughter added 'We can only do the best we can to raise them.'

Making any children feel 'loved and safe' was the most important thing, Hailey noted.

Her hitmaker husband echoed her desire for children on a 2020 episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

However, Justin also recognized that his wife still had 'some things she wants to accomplish as a woman.'

Respecting his spouse of five years, the Yummy rapper added 'I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s OK.'