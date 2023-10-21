Britney spears conservatorship discussion ‘edited out of UK chat show’

Britney Spears recalls her discussion about her conservatorship never making it “to the air.”



The Princess of Pop has provided much insight into her conservatorship in her memoir, revealing how she was edited out while speaking on the topic from a TV chat show in 2016.

Spears claims in her upcoming book, The Woman In Me, “I even mentioned the Conservatorship on a talk show in 2016, but somehow that part of the interview didn’t make it to the air. Huh. How interesting.”

The show in question was the British presenter Jonathan Ross’s chat show, as revealed by UK’s Sun newspaper. In 2016, The Gimme More singer appeared to promote her ninth album Glory.

The outlet reports that the audience present at that time in the show heard Spears discussion with the host about her album and the conservatorship.

“I have this conservatorship for years and I felt like a lot of decisions were made for me, so I wanted this to be my baby and I’ve been really strategic about it,” said Spears at the time.

“Everyone was shocked – the conservatorship was always there but never spoken about”, said the outlet, “The fact Britney raised it on one of the biggest shows in the UK set off alarm bells.”

The broadcaster eventually decided not to air the statements, as per outlet.