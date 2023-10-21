Paris Hilton reminisces ‘fun moments’ with Snoop Dogg on his birthday

Parish Hilton dedicated a sweet birthday post to her old friend Snoop Dogg on his 52nd birthday, recalling good old times spend with the rapper.



Taking to Instagram, the socialite shared some memorable throwback moments spent with the Lay Low vocalist.



"Happy birthday to my bro @SnoopDogg from your girl P Hizzle! Been friends for so long! So many amazing, fun and epic moments together, love you forever fam," she wrote.



As Paris penned a birthday wish for her long lasting friend, several fans poured love in the comments section as they celebrate the duo’s iconic friendship.



One fan wrote, "There is something so wholesome about this friendship to be honest they have been friends for so long."



"The history of Paris and Snoop is iconic and sweet. HBD Big Boss Dogg," another commented.



Moreover, on the occasion of his birthday, the rapper introduced a limited-edition flavour of his ice cream brand, Dr Bombay.



The flavour called ‘Birthday Party’ is a mixture of a yellow cake relish with candy sprinkles, crushed pretzels and chocolate frosting swirls.



During a special conversation with the People Magazine, the father-of-four also revealed the reason behind his youthful energy at the age of 52.



He shared, "You gotta treat yourself, don’t cheat yourself. Like fine wine, I’m aging better with time. But we really only got a short time here, so making the most of life and trying to be the best version of me every day, by surrounding myself with good people, positive energy and love."

