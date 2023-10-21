Drew Barrymore discusses significance of mammogram for Breast Cancer Awareness: Watch

Drew Barrymore has recently discussed the significance of mammogram for women in the wake of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
During latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, the Never Been Kissed actress revealed she documented her entire mammogram, calling the process “quick and painless”.
“If it hurts, just know it’s only a few seconds and can save your life,” she stated after completing the screening.
The Ever After actress explained, “I’m gonna be 49, and having two kids has changed everything for me.”
“It matters if I stick around, it matters what I do to myself. I’m way more accountable to myself than I ever have been,” she mentioned.
In the clip, Drew said, “I do think that we all play a very negative mental tennis game in our head about our health.”
“I don’t know about you, but I self-diagnose all day long and the results are horrible, and that’s not the way I should be doing it,” remarked the Blended actress.
Drew pointed out, “So, I'm trying to take charge and figure this out and I want to take everyone on that journey with me because I’m totally imperfect.”
“I’m just another human walking around with fear of getting bad news. But I know facing it is everything,” she added.
Meanwhile, Drew opened up that her results came back normal.
Britney Spears also details what her sister replied to her during 13-year conservatorship in upcoming memoir
Kate Middleton does not seem to be backing down without resistance when it comes to her kids
King Charles 'wants to maintain a positive reputation' amid royal rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Drew Barrymore has been publicly single since her divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016
Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be releasing in cinemas on November 12
55 prominent artists and advocates in the entertainment industry have signed an open letter to end Palestine-Israel...