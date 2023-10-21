Drew Barrymore discusses significance of mammogram for Breast Cancer Awareness: Watch

Drew Barrymore has recently discussed the significance of mammogram for women in the wake of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



During latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, the Never Been Kissed actress revealed she documented her entire mammogram, calling the process “quick and painless”.

“If it hurts, just know it’s only a few seconds and can save your life,” she stated after completing the screening.

The Ever After actress explained, “I’m gonna be 49, and having two kids has changed everything for me.”

“It matters if I stick around, it matters what I do to myself. I’m way more accountable to myself than I ever have been,” she mentioned.

In the clip, Drew said, “I do think that we all play a very negative mental tennis game in our head about our health.”

“I don’t know about you, but I self-diagnose all day long and the results are horrible, and that’s not the way I should be doing it,” remarked the Blended actress.

Drew pointed out, “So, I'm trying to take charge and figure this out and I want to take everyone on that journey with me because I’m totally imperfect.”

“I’m just another human walking around with fear of getting bad news. But I know facing it is everything,” she added.

Meanwhile, Drew opened up that her results came back normal.