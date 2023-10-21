Olivia Culpo drops hints at wedding venue with Fiancé Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo is divulging information about her nuptials.



The 31-year-old model and fiancé Christian McCaffrey addressed the location of their wedding in a TikTok video that was uploaded on Friday. She disclosed that they will be getting married in Rhode Island, where she is from.

"I'm not going to tell you where it is yet," Culpo — who got engaged in April — hinted of the venue for her forhcoming wedding at the starting of her new video, as she sat in a bedroom applying her makeup. "But I'm very excited," she added.

“I got here at, like, two in the morning,” Culpo shared in the clip.

“Aside from being really excited to see my wedding venue, I’ve been more excited to see what’s in the backyard — I’ll show you guys,” Culpo continued.

Culpo went on to say that her uncle and parents' golden retrievers "accidentally made it," giving birth to seven puppies, one of which had already found a home elsewhere, although it wasn't immediately apparent where the video was shot. It seemed Culpo may have been at her parents' house in Rhode Island.

Then Culpo explained how she had chosen the location for her wedding. “It took us a really long time to figure out where we wanted to get married,” she said. “We were thinking Colorado for a while because that’s where Chris is from.”