Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha look regal in unseen wedding photos: See

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha look regal in unseen wedding photos

Parineeti Chopra is not getting over her dreamy wedding anytime soon. as the actress shared unseen beautiful photos from her reception with husband Raghav Chadha.



Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood star dropped some rare photos with her better half from the intimate ceremony.

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress donned a stunning 'Rosette Blush crystal sequin Saree' designed by renowned Manish Malhotra.

The 34-year-old actress completed her royal look by wearing a necklace with uncut diamonds and light coloured emeralds.



On the other hand, Chopra’s husband and Indian politician wore a chic black tuxedo suit.

On September 24, Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur.

The Ishaqzaade actress announced her union with the love of her life in a sweet tribute on Instagram.



"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs!" she wrote.

As the actress announced her union with the politician on social media, several well-known celebrities including her cousin-actress Priyanka Chopra extended their heartfelt wishes for the newlywed couple.