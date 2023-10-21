World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi close to breaking another record for Pakistan

Pakistan´s Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia´s Marcus Stoinis during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup one-day between Australia and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi after taking five wickets against Australia, is close to breaking another record for Pakistan during the ongoing World Cup 2023.

With 95 wickets to his name in 48 one-day internationals (ODIs), Shaheen might soon become the fastest Pakistani bowler to reach 100 ODI wickets by surpassing Saqlain Musthaq's record who reached the milestone in 53 matches.

Shaheen only needs to pick five more wickets to beat Mushtaq's record as he — during Friday's match against Australia — also overtook former Green Shirts' bowler Mohammad Amir to become the left-arm pacer with the second most international wickets for Pakistan.

The 23-year-old achieved the feat during the 18th match of the World Cup against Australia in Bengaluru on Friday.

The left-arm pacer had picked 259 wickets before Friday’s encounter against the Kangaroos — the same as Amir — and with his first two victims, which were Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell, Shaheen officially overtook the 31-year-old and is now only behind the legendary Wasim Akram as the left-arm with most wickets for the Men in Green.

Shaheen took a fifer against Australia, taking his international wicket tally to 264 in a total of 127 matches (145 innings) while Amir bagged 259 wickets in 147 matches (177 innings).

Meanwhile, Wasim Akram took 916 wickets with his magical left hand in 460 matches (532 innings).

Shaheen bagged his second World Cup five-wicket haul, having recorded figures of 6/35 against Bangladesh during the 2019 tournament, which made him just the second Pakistan player —after his father-in-law — Shahid Afridi to have two World Cup five-wicket hauls to his name.

His figures of 5/54 on Friday are also the best for any bowler thus far in the 2023 World Cup.