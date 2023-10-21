Princess Eugenie makes shock admission about her relationship with Beatrice

A new detail has been been revealed about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who are not always pleasing to each other.



Princess Eugenie has revealed that she and her elder sister Beatrice face sibling tensions just like the rest of other people.



The 33-year-old princess revealed her sister Beatrice, 35, is "annoying when she wants to be" and she herself is "annoying to her back".



However, Eugenie said they love each other and are the best of friends. She made the relatable comments on Kate Thornton's White Wine Question Time podcast where she opened up about their relationship.

Andrew's daughter, who may be assigned a royal duty in the future, Beatrice way of dealing the kids, saying: "She's a great mum, I always ring her for nearly everything. What do I do about this? What do I do about that?' Same goes for my mum. Literally, constant."

The princess added that she and her sister have "always had each other" their whole lives.



She explained her bond with Beatrice in her own words, saying: "We're the only ones going through exactly what the other is going through at exactly that time as a girl – in our family, our place of work, whatever it is. I think that's extraordinary to think about. We're not twins, yet you go through life knowing exactly what the other one is going through. She's my big sissy, she's a legend."

Eugenie then admitted: "She's annoying when she wants to be and I'm really annoying to her back, but we love each other, best of friends."

Prince Harry's cousin also shared interesting details about her children, revealing: "My kids are so wonderful. Augie is a two-and-a-half-year-old firecracker and just listens to me, I don't know why. And Ernie smiles the whole time so they're really easy and wonderful boys."

To a question about he sleepless nights with kids Eugenie responded: "When asked whether she experienced sleepless nights with her two sons, August, two, and Ernest, five months, she confessed: "If there was a tournament in the Olympics of sleeping, I think I would win it."