Gwyneth Paltrow intervenes amid Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson romance woes

Dakota Johnson is reportedly having second thoughts about her future with Chris Martin due to the singer's apprehension to settle down.

Speaking to the National Enquirer, a source revealed that the Fifty Shades of Grey star has been in contact with Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow to get relationship advice.

"Gwyn told Dakota that Chris' moods are part of the package with him," they shared.

According to the source, the Iron Man actress tried to appease Johnson with her own experience with the Coldplay singer.

"Gwyn said even after they married and had two kids, Chris would just say, 'I'm going off for a bit,' and fly away to be alone with his thoughts and write songs in solitude. That's just how he rolls as an artist."

Paltrow and Martin were together for a decade before calling it quits in 2014. The Yellow singer since moved on with Johnson in 2017, while the Oscar winner married Brad Falchuk.

The insider explained that the Persuasion star is in search for a "husband who is all in and wants to raise a family with her," noting, with Chris "she just gets the feeling you never get 100 perfect of him".

"Dakota believes Chris holds something away to himself," the close pal added. "And it makes Dakota fear they may not have a future."