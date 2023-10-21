Emily Blunt addresses 'hurtful' fatphobic comments from resurfaced interview

file footage

Emily Blunt sent out an heartfelt apology for her fatphobic comments toward a waitress in a 12-year-old interview.



In a statement shared by People, the Oppenheimer actress expressed shock over her past comments, and wrote, “I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12-years ago.

“I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show.”

Blunt continued: “I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for.

"And yet it happened, and I said it and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better," the Devil Wears Prada actress added.

In a recently resurfaced video clip from an interview with Jonathan Ross on his titular show in 2012, Emily recalled getting dinner at a Chili's restaurant while filming Looper, referring to the server as "enormous."

“If you go to Chili’s you can see why so many of our American friends are enormous," said Ross, to which the actress noted, “Well the girl who was serving me was enormous" as she went on to narrate a story.