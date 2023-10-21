Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton release new rendition of 'Wrecking Ball': ‘Excited’

Dolly Parton revealed that she has a special place for goddaughter Miley Cyrus’ 2013 hit single, Wrecking Ball.

The country legend, 77, teamed up with the Flowers singer, 30, to perform a new rendition of the hit song for her upcoming album, Rockstar.

At the end of the track, the duo paid a brief tribute to Parton's classic, I Will Always Love You and the mashup they performed during Miley's New Year's Eve Party in January.

“I remember the first time I heard Wrecking Ball, it hit me the same way as it did the first time I heard I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston,” Parton said in the clip she shared onto Instagram.

“I was driving, heard that one, and I almost wrecked. And when I heard Wrecking Ball, I almost wrecked again. I thought when it started into that chorus, ‘It hit me like a wrecking ball,’ I thought, ‘Well, how great can a song be?'”



Parton also described it in the caption that when she heard the track she “thought how great can a song be and how great can Miley Cyrus be?”

“I thought, I have to have that song on my rock album and I have to have Miley sing it with me! I love it and I hope you do!” she wrote.

In response, the Party in the U.S.A. singer wrote on IG, “I’ve grown up covering my Aunt Dollys music & it’s an honor to hear her singing one of my songs,” she wrote in a caption alongside a photo of her singing on-stage dressed in a black and leopard print ensemble with her godmother.

She continued, “I love you Aunt Dolly! I’m so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt! We’re ROCKSTARS now! You can hear so much sweetness and love on this record. Excited to share it with everyone. Forever your Doll Baby, Miley.”

