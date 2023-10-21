Jodie Turner-Smith stuns in sizzling leather dress amidst split news

Jodie Turner-Smith stunning in black leather ensemble.

On Thursday evening, Jodie Turner-Smith made a striking appearance at the What Goes Around Comes Around's celebration of the Collection of Andre Leon Talley in Beverly Hills.

This appearance comes in the wake of news that her estranged husband, Joshua Jackson, was seen in the company of newly single Lupita Nyong'o.



Turner-Smith, who has recently removed her wedding ring, left a lasting impression at the fashionable event.

She chose to wear a figure-hugging black leather dress, which not only showcased her sculpted arms but also accentuated her toned legs.

The actress was not alone in her fashionable pursuits at the event; she was joined by Lori Harvey and Tracee Ellis Ross, adding to the star-studded ambiance of the celebration.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's relationship history dates back to their initial meeting at a birthday party in October 2018, with subsequent sightings of the couple walking hand-in-hand.

Their union was officially confirmed with a wedding in September 2019. Turner-Smith announced her pregnancy in March 2020, and she welcomed their daughter, Juno, in April of the same year.



