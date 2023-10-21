Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's NYC strolls fuel romance rumors

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid brave rainy NYC morning for a cozy stroll.

Bradley Cooper and supermodel Gigi Hadid showed their commitment to spending quality time together.

The pair, who have been generating considerable buzz lately, were seen taking a leisurely walk in New York City on Friday morning.



Dressed in weather-appropriate attire, Gigi Hadid donned a long black coat, matching pants, a gray knit beanie, and stylish dark sunglasses.

Cooper and Hadid's rumored relationship initially made headlines earlier this month when they were spotted sharing a meal at Via Carota, a renowned restaurant in New York City's West Village.

Their connection has since continued to pique the interest of fans and the media alike, and the pair seemed undeterred by the inclement weather as they embarked on their latest outing in the bustling city.

Following their recent dinner outing, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were once again seen together in New York City. This time, the model and the "Nightmare Alley" actor shared a car, with Cooper taking the wheel.



Over the past few weeks, it seems that the bond between the two has grown stronger.

A source close to the situation shared with PEOPLE, "They are having fun." However, it's not just a newfound connection, as the source disclosed that Hadid had harbored a crush on Cooper for some time.

Their immediate friendship was founded on shared interests, including Gigi's aspiration to venture into acting.

The source elaborated, "They have things in common, so it’s possible to see it progress.

It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives, and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute... and there is an attraction."