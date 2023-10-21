Billie Eilish updates on relationship status amid David Enth dating rumours

Billie Eilish provides a clear insight into her relationship status on social media amid rumours that she was involved with the Los Angeles based tattoo artist David Enth after her split from Jesse Rutherford.



"I'm so dead literally couldn't be more single right now," Billie wrote on her Oct. 19 Instagram Story, adding skull emojis, "LMFAO what the hell is all this?"

Even while the 21-year-old denied the latest rumors of a romance, she did recently reveal some striking new tattoos on her back.

In an Oct. 18 Instagram photo dump, Billie posted a picture of herself in a tattoo parlor, sitting down on a bed and flaunting brand-new ink that appears to be a wood grain design along her spine. In a later photo, the healed tattoo is also visible showing through her shirt as she cuddles on the couch with her dog, Shark.

The singer already has several tattoos, including a dragon on her right leg, fairies on her left hand, the word "Eilish" emblazoned over her chest following her victory at the 2020 Grammy Awards, and a neck tattoo that made its debut in September.