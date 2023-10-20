Traffic advisory for PML-N’s Greater Iqbal Park gathering issued

An areal view of Minar-e-Pakistan. — Facebook/Minar-e-Pakistan

The Lahore traffic police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for the convenience of road users in connection with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) public gathering at the Greater Iqbal Park on Saturday (tomorrow), where the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to deliver his maiden speech after touching down in Pakistan following a span of almost four years.

The district administration of Lahore has already granted permission to the former ruling party to hold a public meeting at the park.

In addition to this, all the legal hurdles were removed a day earlier in the smooth return of the three-time former prime minister — who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons — after he was granted protective bail in two graft cases while his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case was suspended by an accountability court.



According to the traffic advisory, 16 parking points have been allocated for the participants. In addition to this, three drop lanes were allocated for heavy/large vehicles.

The people coming from Gujrat, Gujranwala, Kamonki and Muridke are asked to use the Eastern Bypass from Kala Shah Kaku to reach the Iqbal Park.

The PML-N’s supporters coming from Sargodha, Faisalabad and the motorway will reach the park via Sigian and Ring Road. Traffic coming from Okara, Sahiwal, and Multan will reach the jalsa venue by passing through motorway Babu Sabu- Bandar Road- Niazi Shaheed Chowk, it added.

The party’s supporters coming from Kasur, Kahana, Ferozepur and Mall Road will reach the jalsa venue via Kachehri Chowk and Data Darbar.

The traffic police advised the participants coming from Kachehri Chowk to park their vehicles on Saggian Ring Road.

As per the traffic plan, the section of the road between Sheranwala and Greater Iqbal Park will remain closed to normal traffic tomorrow.

In order to facilitate the commuters, the traffic police would keep informing the citizens about the latest traffic situation in the metropolis via the Rasta app, FM 88.6 and helpline 15, said City Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansir Feroz. He directed to ensure smooth traffic passage for ambulances and emergency vehicles round the clock in the mega city. The police officer also urged the participants of the jalsa to cooperate with the police in implementing the traffic plan.