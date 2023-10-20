Amanda Holden, Emily Atack say goodbye to talent agency after Phillip Schofield axe

Amanda Holden Emily Atack say goodbye to top talent agency after Phillip Schofield axe

Amanda Holden and Emily Atack have said goodbye to to top global talent agency that has reportedly dropped Phillip Schofield axe.

the two stars have parted ways from YMU, just months after the company was thrust into the spotlight during This Morning star Schofield's scandal.



The talent agency formerly represented Phillip Schofield. The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 52, was managed by YMU for a number of years, which counts stars including Ant and Dec, Graham Norton and Davina McCall among its clients.

However, the Sex: A Bonkers History presenter has walked away from the agency, following in the footsteps of her husband Chris Hughes, who reportedly resigned as director in April.

Emily Atack, known for The Inbetweeners and various TV appearances, has also left YMU.

However, the organisation has suffered more bad times than good recently, reportedly having large debts, and Amanda's husband — who looks after Simon Cowell — deciding to step down as director earlier this year. It is currently not yet known if Chris will also choose to leave the company.



Speaking about Amanda and Emily's departure, a spokesperson for YMU said: "For all major agencies, people coming and going is a normal part of the business. We wish Amanda and Emily all the best for the future."



Some new talent, the spokesperson added to Daily Mail, had recently joined the agency, saying: "This year, we have been pleased to welcome many new clients, including Paris Hilton, Mrs Hinch and more recently, Nicole Scherzinger."

This isn't the first time the agency has been in the spotlight this year. They were the agency that former This Morning host Phillip Schofield was signed to at the time of his affair scandal.

However he was dramatically dropped by them after he admitted he had lied about the "unwise but not illegal" affair with a younger runner on This Morning. They released a damning statement at the time.



"This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield. These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him. As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect."