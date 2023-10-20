Karen Hauer steps out amid split from Jordan Wyn-Jones

Karen Hauer, a dancer from Strictly Come Dancing, was spotted in London without her wedding ring on Friday, fueling speculation about her reported separation from her husband, Jordan Wyn-Jones.

The 41-year-old dancer left her hotel and headed to Elstree Studios for rehearsals ahead of the weekend's live show.

Despite her recent split, which occurred after 16 months of marriage, Karen put on a brave face, offering a smile and a wave to the cameras.

Karen and Jordan had a 'fairytale' wedding last year, but sources have claimed that they've decided to part ways due to a challenging period in their relationship.

Karen was seen wearing a bright yellow coat, a green sweater, lycra leggings, and chunky lace-up boots, with her finger noticeably devoid of her wedding ring.

Of their split, a source told the Mirror: 'Karen and Jordan have had a tough time in the past few months and decided to split. It's obviously very sad for both of them.

'But there's no ill-will whatsoever. The split is amicable, and they wish each other the best.'