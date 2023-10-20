Joel Dommett reveals best parenting advice he received from Holly Willoughby

Joel Dommett detailed the piece of advice that he received from Holly Willoughby following the birth of his son Wilde.

The TV presenter, 38, and his wife Hannah Cooper, 34, welcomed their first child in September, announcing the news in an Instagram post.

The Masked Singer host revealed his TV pal and mother-of-three Holly Willoughby has already given the couple some parenting advice.

Speaking about becoming a dad, Joel told The Mirror: 'It's amazing, it's everything everyone says it will be and more. Nothing can prepare you for it. But we're very happy as our new little family and Hannah has been beyond amazing.'

Recalling Holly's advice, Joel said: 'I think you read all the books in the world, but you're still pretty naive to what's going to happen.

'I hope I'm going to be a good dad. And Holly Willoughby gave me some lovely advice and said, "All you've got to do is love them". And I think that's the best advice you can have really.'

Joel also told how his Masked Singer co-star Davina McCall has also given them great advice and he has been texting regularly with Emma Willis about the trials and tribulations of parenthood.

Joel is back to work following Wilde's birth and recently filmed the UK reboot of Survivor in the Dominican Republic.

