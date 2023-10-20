Fran Drescher responds to George Clooney’s cap off proposal to end SAG-AFTRA‘s strike

Fran Drescher has recently responded to George Clooney’s proposal about taking the cap off union dues to end SAG-AFTRA‘s strike.

In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, Fran, who is SAG-AFTRA President, said that George’s suggestion “does not impact the contract that we’re striking over whatsoever”.

George et. al pointed out in a meeting earlier this week that their excess funds would be able to bridge the gap between the studio and streamers’ offer and union requests.

Sharing her reaction, Fran said, “First of all, I want to thank certain members that wield a lot of clout in this business for the tremendous amount of money that they contributed to our foundation.”

“I also want to thank George Clooney for organising the suggestion that… take the caps off of the dues so that the highest paid members can contribute more. Although that’s extremely generous and we accept that graciously,” stated The Nanny star.

Elaborating on why the proposal won’t work, Fran mentioned, “We are a federally regulated labor union and the only contributions that can go into our pension and health funds must be from the employer. So, what we are fighting for in terms of benefits has to remain in this contract.”



She remarked, “[It’s] kind of apples and oranges, just so everybody understands that.”

As far as residual is concerned, the Indebted actress asserted, “This was vetted by our very experienced union contract staff negotiators and lawyers. And they said that this is a very nuanced house of cards.”

“We at the union and with the negotiating committee are still waiting for the CEOs to return to the table so we can continue our talks. “Because in either saying no or walking away from the table, you are not really in a negotiation,” added Fran.