Keke Plamer delights fans with son Leo’s cute moments

File Footage

Keke Plamer shared the cutest moments of her 8-month-old son Leo with fans on social media.



The 30-year-old singer posted a carousel of new photos of Leodius, whom she shares with Darius Jackson, to Instagram on Thursday.

Palmer calls her baby boy "the best thing on EARTH" in the caption, with the captions showing Leodis wearing an oversized baseball hat, possibly his father Darius’s, lounging on a couch, smiling as he plays and more.

The actress has previously talked about her life as a mom.

"Oh my gosh, it's crazy! I mean I thought I had a hard work-life balance before, but especially with a baby, it's different," Palmer opened up to ET. "But little Leo comes first."

The actress has also talked about what she wants Leodis to learn in his life, adding, that he must know how to best "use his resources, use his privilege for good."

"I mean, that's the whole point, right? We all continue to grow, each generation, we try to provide our children and the next generation with something more than what we had," Palmer added. "So he's definitely gonna have more than what I had growing up."

"I want him to take that and use it to benefit others," she further continued. "Because I think that's the point, you know? Why else are we here?"



