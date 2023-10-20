Meghan Markle faces health worries amid 'pressure to afford' Harry's lifestyle

Meghan Markle has reportedly sparked concern for her health after the Duchess of Sussex seemingly appeared to lose weight amid struggles of juggling her workload with her husband Prince Harry.

In recent appearances, Meghan notably appeared to be more frail with many believing that the pressure to plan her comeback in Hollywood was to blame.

"Something's seriously wrong. She's obviously not taking care of herself and is looking scary skinny. Meghan is cracking under all the pressure, and it shows," the source told In Touch Weekly.

The source went on to add that the Suits actress was unhappy over being "blamed for Harry's estrangement from his family” after the couple famously stepped down from the royal family in 2020.

The insider added that Meghan 'constantly' worried for her future while balancing her private life with her family.

"Meghan feels like she's constantly having to hustle to afford her and Harry's lifestyle. She's struggling to balance her time with them as well. She has a lot on her plate."