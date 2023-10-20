Maluma announces expecting baby in new ‘Procura’ music video

File Footage

Maluma revealed going to be a father soon with his girlfriend Susana Gomez.



The Grammy winner announced the news of expecting a baby in footage of his new video single, Procura. The singer and rapper debuted the emotional video at his concert in Washington D.C., on Oct. 19.

The four-minute video for Procura provides an insight into the couple’s romantic relationship, showing their journey toward pregnancy.

The video’s footage also shows the couple celebrating their to-be-born child at a gender reveal party, donning matching necklaces, that spelled out “Paris.”

Later at the end, the video reveals that the couple is going to have a baby girl.

Maluma, 29, has previously talked about his plans of starting a family. In fact, his 2020 ballad, ADMV, an abbreviation for Amor De Mi Vida, is also inspired by the same idea.

"I decided to write this beautiful song because I also dream about having a family," he said in April 2020, "getting old and having this partner in my life," as per E! News.

The singer further provides insight into what he thinks of his career and professional life while planning to start a family someday.

"Of course, my career is very important, but I also dream about having a family," he said. "But I feel like I was spending so much energy in becoming this big artist and big star that I wanted to be. I also felt like I was forgetting my essence."