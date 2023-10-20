Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'incredibly disloyal' royals for Kate and William

Tensions remain high between Prince William, Kate Middleton and California-based couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even though King Charles III has made several attempts to bring the feuding royal couples closer.



It seems as the rift between the Walses and the Sussexes may never heal as all efforts of reconciliation have simply been put on ice.



William and Kate, The Prince and Princess of Wales, allegedly consider Meghan and Harry, The duke and Duchess of Sussex, as "incredibly disloyal" royals.

Kate, according to royal insiders has been hurt and insulted by Harry and Meghan’s actions since the couple's exit from the royal family. She has even stopped thinking about reconciliation

"When you come from a happy, united family — as Catherine does — it’s incredibly hard to understand how people can become estranged," British journalist Jennie Bond told OK!.



"I think she believed the rift could be fixed and, after Prince Philip’s funeral, we saw her talking with Harry and obviously encouraging William to do the same. But we now know that it didn’t work," She continued.



No, British journalist claims Princess Kate, who once played as mediator to end two royal brothers' feud, has "closed her mind" to a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan.



"William and Harry had a blazing row right after the funeral. There comes a point when you just have to accept that happy families are not a game that everyone can play," according to Bond.

However, an other expert, who closely monitors the ongoing situation between the feuding royals, thinks differently. Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News she doesn’t believe the door to repairing the relationship of the once-"Fab Four" is closed entirely.

"That’s counter to everything I know about Catherine. She is not cold or hard. She is a kind person. She cares deeply about Harry and about family in general. They are all hurt, but she knows they are family," said Felton.

"No one has closed their mind to reconciliation, they’ve just put it on ice. It seems like everyone has quit pushing, and they are just all giving the rift some space. I don’t think you can measure these things. They were a unit that has split into two conflicting camps. Everyone is hurt. Everyone has hurt everyone," she continued