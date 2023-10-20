Britney Spears dedicates upcoming memoir to estranged sons

Britney Spears dedicates upcoming memoir to estranged kids

Britney Spears has dedicated her new memoir to her two estranged sons after revealing the sacrifice she made for them in the upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

As per Page Six reports, the pop artist who is now at the top of the charts declared her "boys" to be the "love of her life" at the beginning of her autobiography.

The announcement follows rumours that Britney, 41, hasn't spoken to Preston, 18, or Jayden, 17, in nearly two years.

The Toxic singer explains in the book's pages that she quit fighting the court's conservatorship ruling because she wanted to spend more time with her sons.

She wrote: “After being held down on a gurney, I knew they could restrain my body any time they wanted to. And so I went along with it. My freedom in exchange for naps with my children - it was a trade I was willing to make."

The singer's tense relationship with her sons was brought to light by ex-husband Kevin, 45, in an interview in August 2022 when he said that their disagreement stemmed from Britney's frequent nudity on Instagram.

He told ITV News: “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager, having to go to high school. Who knows how many people ask them about it or talk to them about it?”

The DJ - who Britney was married to between 2004 - 2007 - continued: “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself,’ but that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough.”