Meghan Markle gears up to go head to head against Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle risks reigniting her feud with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton should she decide to go ahead with writing her own memoir.



Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Phil Dampier suggested that the Duchess of Sussex will give a detailed account of her side of story against Kate, including the bridesmaid dress debacle, in her prospective tell-all.

"She would give her side of what really happened between her and Kate in the run up to the wedding, when each allegedly made the other cry," he said.

"Everyone will be fascinated to hear Meghan’s take on her relationship with Kate, whether she was hostile or welcomed her from the start."

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the Suits alum revealed that the Princess of Wales made her cry days before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

In his memoir, Spare, released earlier this year, the duke gave a detailed recounting of the events that transpired between the two.

Kate and Meghan allegedly had a disagreement over the bridesmaid dress which was personally curated by the duchess for the former's daughter, Charlotte.

The brief spat ended up getting resolved; however, Harry alleged he saw Meghan break down on the floor "sobbing" because of it.

Dampier shared that the former actress will also reflect on her and Harry's subservient position in the Royal Family as she believed the pair were not given the same treatment as the now-Prince and Princess of Wales.

"She will probably talk about comparisons that were made in the press between them and will come across as bitter," noted the commentator.

He added: "It really would be the last straw and I doubt William and Kate would ever talk to Harry again."