Whoopi Goldberg unveils Oscars moment that shattered her confidence in 1993

Whoopi Goldberg is opening up about the Oscars moment that shattered her confidence in 1993.

More than 30 years after landing on 'every worst-dressed list' for a green-and-purple look at the 1993 Oscars, Whoopi still has no regrets.

She sported a light green brocade jumpsuit, along with a distinctive purple bolero jacket, and a purple skirt adorned with a lime green lining.

Her ensemble featured purple and lime green chandelier earrings, now famously regarded as one of the 'worst' Oscar looks of all time.

Goldberg, who has recently shared her plans for retirement, was honoured with the American Icon award at the Fashion Group International Night of Stars gala in New York City on Tuesday, where she candidly discussed her iconic outfit.

She confessed that the criticism surrounding her attire had even discouraged her from dressing up for many years that followed.

Everyone hated the look. It hurt my feelings, I’m not going to lie. It hurt my feelings,' she admitted.

'It kept me from dressing up for a very long time. You have to remember, in those days, they would say things and you’d think, "Do I really look that ridiculous?"' she said.

Goldberg admitted that it was her love of I Love Lucy and Lucille Ball that inspired her to take a risk on that outfit.