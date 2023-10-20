Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce cause chaos, fire department and police called

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cause chaos, fire department and police called

Taylor Swift fans besieged a restaurant for a chance to see their favourite couple in real life.

As Swift’s new romance with NFL star Travis Kelce takes the world by a storm, Traylor shippers gathered around a popular Connecticut restaurant they caught wind that the new couple might be dining there on Thursday along with Taylor’s bestie, Blake Lively, per Page Six.

Eye witnesses told the outlet that a mob of Swifties flocked to New Canaan’s Elm restaurant after a fan account incorrectly claimed that the lovebirds were having lunch there.

As a result, the restaurant was forced to “lock the backdoor” as hundreds of people gathered outside the hotspot hoping to “catch a glimpse” of Hollywood’s newest couple.

The pandemonium was ceaseless as some fans also tried to force their way into the eatery and all delivery orders had to be placed outside.

In fact, things got so out of hand that the fire department along with three police officers showed up to try and break the crowd as the restaurant had to eventually shut down for lunch service.

But all that mayhem was ultimately pointless, as neither Taylor, Travis, or Blake were ever seen entering or leaving the restaurant.

In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted at practice in Kansas City on Thursday, rendering the alleged sighting false.

US Weekly claimed that the restaurant itself used look-alike mannequins for some publicity.