Shah Rukh Khan adores Suhana Khan in new song from 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan heaped praise on his daughter Suhana Khan’s appearance in her newly released song from her debut film, The Archies.

The B-town megastar dropped a glimpse Suhana’s song Sunoh on his Instagram handle and showered love on her performance.



"This is so quaint and beautiful the world of The Archies. Also my motivation line for today is ‘Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet’!" he wrote.



In a song, Suhana can be seen effortlessly skating around a house in her vintage look.

Moreover, the Jawaan actor admired his daughter’s skating skills as he dropped a sweet comment under her Instagram post.



"Loving the song and the look baby. Do you know except me everyone in the family knows how to roller skate??!! Damn! Looks awesome with that leg out pose…." he wrote.



Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also features Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal.



The teen musical-comic film will release on Netflix in December.

