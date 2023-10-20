PML-N workers en route to Lahore to give grand welcome to Nawaz Sharif

KARACHI/QUETTA: The workers and supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have started their journey to Lahore from different parts of the country to welcome Nawaz Sharif — party's supreme leader — who is reaching on October 21 (Saturday).

Nawaz Sharif is returning to the country tomorrow after ending a four-year self-imposed exile in a bid to give impetus to the PML-N's electoral prospects.

The former ruling party has booked special trains for its workers to reach the Punjab's capital to attend a political rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan.



Two trains from Balochistan, one from Naseerabad and one from Quetta, have left for Lahore while a large number of PML-N workers led by the party’s provincial leadership departed from Karachi's City Railway Station.

These special trains have been decorated with party leaders' pictures and flags.

PML-N Karachi President Salman Khan shared that 5,500 workers had approached them for tickets but they could only accommodate 3,000. "The rest of them will be sent to Lahore via bus."

Former governor Mohammad Zubair, while speaking to the media at the station, said that they were aware that the enthusiasm will keep on rising.

“Such a big number of people have not travelled from Sindh for a political rally before this,” claimed Zubair. He added that Nawaz will speak about the welfare of the people in his address and that the PML-N is developing an agenda for the people.

Meanwhile, another special train will depart from Hyderabad at 3pm today led by PML-N Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah.



A convoy has also left from Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad to reach Lahore led by Dr Mustafa Bashir.

Bashir claimed that more than 10,000 Kashmiris will be at the Minar-e-Pakistan for the mega rally.

Stage set for Nawaz’s hassle-free homecoming

A day earlier, all the legal hurdles in the smooth return of the PML-N supremo were finally removed after he was granted protective bail in two graft cases, while his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case was also suspended by an accountability court.

The three-time former prime minister had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for bail in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references, which approved the pleas, granting him bail till October 24.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif has reached Dubai where he will meet the party leaders and spend a busy day in the Gulf state. He also had a meeting today with a key UAE figure.