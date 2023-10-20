Justin Timberlake in ‘a great place’ amid Britney Spears abortion bombshell

Justin Timberlake isn’t letting the negative press faze him.

The NSYNC frontman, 42, found himself cast into the spotlight ever since his estranged high school sweetheart, Britney Spears, revealed in her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, that Timberlake “pressured” her into a secret abortion while they were dating in the early 2000s.

However, a source recently told People Magazine that the Grammy-winning musician is taking it all in stride, focusing instead on his family and work.

“He’s happy at home with Jess and their kids and he’s focusing on new music,” the outlet reported, emphasizing that the Like I Love You vocalist is “in such a great place.”

Timberlake is currently in the middle of a musical “comeback,” per Forbes, having recently reunited with NSYNC for collaboration on the chart-topping single Better Place.

Since the bombshell revelations, which also included mutual cheating allegations, Timberlake has remained tight-lipped as he has been “trying to distance himself from her upcoming book,” per US Weekly.

“Justin and Britney dated so long ago, and he has a whole different life now,” the outlet reported, adding that “he would like to leave anything that happened in the past behind them.”

However, that’s not to say that the Cry Me a River singer is in “denial” about the allegations or that he is going to “publicly dispute any of Britney’s claims, just because that isn’t his style,” per The Sun.

However, the outlet noted that the accused “might be forced” to do just that “by circumstance.”