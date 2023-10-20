Kim Kardashian and Kanye West daughter make shocking revelation

file footage

North West, oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, isn't afraid to lay it all bare.



The 10-year-old joined the SKIMS mogul on a TikTok Live on Wednesday, Oct. 18, where she caughter everyone off guard with a surprising revelation.

“Guys, I have Dyslexia,” she said fter she handed Kim her phone to help spell a word. "Do you even know what it is?"

Despite her intial shock, The Kardashians star managed to stay calm and quipped, “Northy you are sure spilling the tea on here, OK?”

According to The Mayo Clinic, dyslexia is a learning disorder that involves difficulty in reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words (decoding).

North, in a visibly mischievious mood, went on to ask fans if she "should drop and album," prompting Kim to chime in with a warning.

“I’m going to stop this live right now because you just really are saying way too much,” the reality star said, adding, “I love you. I purposefully do not talk about stuff that you’re going through.”

During a recent episode of the reality TV show series, Kim dished on the traits of each of their kids, i.e., North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, in a confessional.

Speaking about North, the socialite said, “I feel like North is like, lives her life like an only child, does her thing.

“So, Saint loves the little ones, would love North if she would hang out with them, but she won’t, so I wanna give him a little bit of attention.”