Lupita Nyong'o parts ways with Selema Masekela: ‘Season of heartbreak’

Lupita Nyong’o announced her split from boyfriend Selema Masekela in a heart breaking note on social media.



In a length note on Instagram, the Black Panther’s actor first acknowledged that "there are much more important things going on in the world right now," however, she shared "a personal truth."

"At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust. I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," she wrote.

Without mentioning the name of her former love interest, Lupita shared that instead of running away and hide, she is "choosing to face the pain."



"Hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it," the 40-year-old actress further added.



Lupita’s breakup announcement comes a day after she was seen attending a Janelle Monae concert with actor Joshua Jackson, whose wife Jodie Turner-Smith recently filed for divorce.



The former couple publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram in December 2022.