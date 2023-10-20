Pink forced to cancel more shows amid ‘family medical emergency’

Pink reveals ‘family medical emergency’ forcing her to cancel even more shows

Pink is cancelling more shows on her Trustfall Tour.

Alecia Beth Moore, who goes by her stage name Pink, disclosed more details about the mysterious “family emergency” that forced her to postpone two concerts previously and two upcoming shows over the weekend.

Posting to Instagram on Thursday night, the So What songstress explained that she is in fact the one who is suffering from the medical emergency.

“I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday,” she broke the news.

Reassuring ticket holders that Live Nation, an event promoter and ticket sales giant, is currently working on rescheduling the postponed events, the What About Us singer gave her word that she is “very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone.”

“In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love,” she signed off.

Earlier this week, the three-time Grammy winner postponed her Tacoma shows due to undisclosed “family medical issues” that required “immediate attention.”

Just as they did then, fans were once again supportive of the former Choice member, sending her well wishes.

“You bust you’re a** so much on this tour. Take as much rest as you need. We’ll be ready to rock when you are,” wrote one fan.

“I know it must be hard, but your health is #1. We will be here when you’re ready,” reassured another.

Pink is currently on the North American leg of her Trustfall Tour.