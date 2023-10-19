MTV Europe Music Awards cancelled: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo won't perform in Paris

MTV Europe Music Awards, was due to be held on November 5 at Paris Nord Villepinte, have been cancelled, organisers said on Thursday, citing "the volatility of world events".
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and the Foo Fighters were among nominees. The awards ceremony was scheduled to be broadcast live next month.
"Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life," a spokesperson said in a statement.
"The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024."
John Stamos appreciates the effort of his wife and son to keep him sober over the years
The royal family was targeted in a cyber attack with their information being sold on a marketplace
Queen Camilla's former daughter-in-law recalled an interaction she had with King Charles
King Charles was forced to close the royal family's 50,000 acre estate to the public as Storm Babet wreaked chaos...
Britney Spears memoir will release on October 24, 2023
Kate Middleton has frequently contested claims that she is a competitive person