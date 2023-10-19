MTV Europe Music Awards cancelled: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo won't perform in Paris

MTV Europe Music Awards, was due to be held on November 5 at Paris Nord Villepinte, have been cancelled, organisers said on Thursday, citing "the volatility of world events".

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and the Foo Fighters were among nominees. The awards ceremony was scheduled to be broadcast live next month.

"Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life," a spokesperson said in a statement.



"The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024."