Royal family faces major breach in revenge cyber attack

The royal family was reportedly hit with an information leak

The royal family’s private information was compromised after it emerged that a hacker sized their DNA profiles and leaked it to four million people.

As per Express, the hacker, who is called Golem, took the sensitive information from DNA testing company 23andMe and released it on a cybercrime marketplace called BreakForums.

The hacker pursued the royal family’s information to express anger for the monarch lending support to Israel amid its violent conflict with Palestine.

Golem revealed that some of the notable profiles they got access to were the British Royal Family as well as the Rothchilds and Rockfellers as well as some of "the wealthiest people living in the US and Western Europe".

However, the hacker did not reveal which members of the royal family were affected by the breach.

The hacker went on to share that some of the compromised information included email addresses, gender, photos and genetic ancestry, which were being sold for $1 to $10 in blocks of 100,000.

The hacker wrote online: "I would like to remind you that even the data I'm sharing here is extremely valuable."

"I'm not a Muslim, but I'm holding myself back with difficulty from uploading hundreds of [terabytes] of data to torrents due to the despicable Israel attacking the hospital."

Currently, the firm has not confirmed the data breach but TechCrunch has stated that information was compromised.