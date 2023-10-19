King Charles 'laughed at himself' after 'frustratingly failing' moment

King Charles displayed his sense of humour after he recalled his hilarious frustration over leaky fountain pens.
During the monarch’s state of the nation address, King Charles praised the ‘British sense of humour’ and recalled an instance when he ‘laughed at himself’ as he shared his experience with problematic fountain pens.
"The British sense of humour is world-renowned. It is not what we do. It is who we are. Our ability to laugh at ourselves is one of our great national characteristics."
"Just as well, you may say, given some of the vicissitudes I have faced with frustratingly failing fountain pens this past year!"
For the unversed, King Charles famously vented his frustrations over a fountain pen when at a signing ceremony in September.
As he was writing, his pen began leaking to which he said: "Oh god, I hate this [pen]”.
