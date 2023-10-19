Taylor Swift plays coy with her style choices amid Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift has altered her look and is now taking "bold risks," following the beginning of her relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce.
Taylor, 33, and Travis, 34, have been seeing each other for several weeks, and the singer has seen three of Kelce's most recent four NFL games while wearing Kansas City gear.
The power couple appeared to suggest their relationship was more than just a passing fling as they continued to make public appearances while also enjoying a weekend of dating.
This time, the two spent time together while attending Saturday Night Live in secret. Travis even took part in a lighthearted comedy about the couple's relationship.
Iman Leila, LTK's PR Director, explained how the style of the Shake It Off singer has changed: "With Taylor Swift being the top-searched celebrity on LTK and since the announcement of her dating Travis there has been a 146% search increase in Football game outfits on the LTK platform. As Taylor is stepping into her new era she’s aligned herself with new friends, a new man and what appears to be a new wardrobe.
"In recent weeks she’s opted for more edgier clothing and also wardrobe staples like baseball caps and paired with her iconic red lip. Her most recent JPG outfit aligned with her personal style especially as she paired the look with Louis Vuitton lace-up boots."
She further noted, "We think Taylor is taking bolder risks with her style at the moment and in the coming week she’s really stepping into her new era!"
Travis Kelce spends $6 million for secluded romance with Taylor Swift
Dolly Parton explains her reason to not use modern ways of communication on The View show
Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have sparked resentment within the Royal Family for their lack of...
Daniel Radcliffe was hooked up to a lie detector and questioned about his Google searches
Britney Spears reflects on life post-conservatorship ahead of the release of her tell-all memoir, 'The Woman In Me'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at odds over a major decision they have to make